Unique choreographic project presented in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A choreographic project timed to the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and philosopher Imadaddin Nasimi has been presented at the State Academic Musical Theater.

At the event, the project's artistic director and theater's head Aligismat Lalayev introduced its creative team, Trend Life reported.

Next, a video project was showcased as part of the event.

People's Artists-Vice-Rector of Baku Choreography Academy Tarana Muradova, actors Afag Bashirgizi, Ilham Namig Kamal, director of the Sumgayit State Drama Theater Firudin Maharramov and others praised the Nasimi project and congratulated its creators.

Further, the choreographer, Honored Artist Emin Aliyev (Nasimi), director Samir Gulamov, cameraman and editor Hikmet Shakhverdiyev informed the guests about the project.

Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi was a great Azerbaijani poet and eminent figure in the poetry and philosophical thought of the Orient. He was the founder of the school of philosophical poetry in the Azerbaijani language.

The poet created myriads of works in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic. The poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, gasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais (quatrains). Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250-300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.

His poetry is rooted in the social, political and cultural development of the countries of the Near and Middle East, and especially of his homeland, Azerbaijan.

After his death, Nasimi's works continued to exercise a great influence on many Turkic language poets such as Fuzuli (1483–1556), Khatai (1487–1524).

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi. Numerous scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations are holding a series of events dedicated to the poet.

The Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was held for the second time from September 28 to October 1, 2019 in the country. The festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

