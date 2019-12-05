Symphony Orchestra to give concert in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Symphony Orchestra will please music lovers at the State Philharmonic Hall on December 6.

The soloist of the concert program is a young violinist, presidential scholarship holder, laureate of international competitions. The orchestra will be conducted by Honored Artist Elshad Bagirov.

Jamil Garayusifli (violin) will be the soloist of the evening. The musician is a presidential scholarship holder and laureate of international competitions.

The concert will feature an overture from Gioacchino Rossini's opera "William Tell", Richard Strauss's Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in D minor and Arnold Schoenberg's "Transfigured Night".

Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli was formed in 1920, being one of the first orchestras in the Soviet Union, at the request of composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli. The first master of the orchestra was an experienced conductor M. I. Chernyakhovski.

Many great works of world music such as those of G. Mahler, I. Stravinski, C. Debussy, A. Bruckner, J. Brahms and others occupy honorable place in the repertoire of the orchestra.

The orchestra is an active participant of "Music of the 20th Century" organized by R. Abdullayev and Festival of M. Rostropovich, which is held annually. Since 2007, the orchestra has been participating in summer festivals In Italy.







