Spectacular charity concert to be held in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan and Nargis Fund invites Baku residents and foreign guests to enjoy a spectacular charity concert on December 5.

The concert will bring together a laureate of the international contests Tamás Érdi (Hungary) and the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater under the direction of the main conductor of the theater, Honored artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of international competitions, Ayyub Guliyev.

The concert will take place at the Magomayev Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

At the early stage of Tamás Érdi’s life, he lost his eyesight. However, it didn’t stop him to live his life to the fullest and make a successful international musical career. During the evening, Tamás Érdi will share the stage with an Azerbaijani colleague and his long-time friend, the world famous Azerbaijani artist Ayyub Guliyev.

With the post of chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, A. Guliyev combines cooperation with many famous foreign symphony orchestras, such as the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra, the Radio Philharmonic Orchestra of France, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, the Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra.

In December, Mr. Érdi will make his first visit to the capital city of Azerbaijan. The aim of the visit won’t be only to make an unforgettable evening for all the classical music lovers, but to contribute to charity activities, as well.

All the funds raised from the ticket sales will be directed to the needs of the “Children Shelter - Reintegration Center” under the Azerbaijani Children’s Union, as well as for purchasing Braille boards for the Republican Special Boarding School ? 5 educating blind and partially sighted children. Besides the musical part of the concert, a small fair will be organized by the Embassy in the lobby of the State Philharmonic theater. Various Hungarian delicacies will be put up for sale at the fair, symbolizing the start of the winter holiday season. The sales will also go to the charity.

Recall that in December 2018, the Embassy of Hungary and “Nargis” organized its first similar joint charity concert and fair. The entire amount collected from the concert was spent on the purchase of Braille printing equipment, which was transferred to Republican School No. 5 for children with disabilities.

Tickets can be purchased on official ticket desks or iticket.az website.

Media support of the event is provided by “Nargis” Magazine, 1news.az, Day.az, Trend.az, Azertag.az, Azernews.az .

For additional information or questions please contact following numbers (99450) 740 75 70, (99412) 404 23 03, (99412) 404 23 13 or social network accounts of Nargis Fund.

