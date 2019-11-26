Press conference ahead Int'l Tango Festival held in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

The third International Tango Festival will be held in Baku from November 29 to December 1.

The event is co-organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan with the assistance of United Cultures, The Landmark, Baku Metro and Nizami Cinema Center, Trend Life reported.

The festival is supported by ADA University, Baku Choreographic Academy, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, IN Tango Baku, Tango On, El Club de Tango, Badi Kuba, R & N-project Dance School and Macrobiosis Tango School.

At a press conference in Landmark Cine Club, the representative of the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan, Eduardo Cavallero, noted that the festival aims to popularize the Argentinean culture and music, to familiarize the Azerbaijani audience with new and famous artists, dancers and rhythms.

"The most important event of the festival is a gala show that will take place on November 30 in the large hall of the Nizami Cinema, where all artists from different countries will play and dance on stage. After the gala show, the dance stage will be available to the audience for free, so that everyone can feel the spirit of Argentinean tango. There will be tango lessons, a conference on the history of tango, master classes for musicians and a documentary," said Cavallero.

The representative of the Argentine Embassy in Azerbaijan, Karina Lehmann, spoke about the history of tango and noted that the number of participants this year has grown markedly.

"Even more Baku dancing schools, dancers and simply tango lovers have joined us. The festival will give the Baku people an unforgettable atmosphere. The spirit of the Argentine tango will be throughout Baku!", she added.

The festival will be attended by famous dancers, including the World and European champions 2019 Augustine Piaggio and Maxim Gerasimo (Argentina / Russia), Julio Saavedra and Tekla Gogriciani (Argentina / Georgia), Yakof Shonsky and Mariam Rossa (Georgia) and Cecilia Acosta and Levan Gomelauri (Argentina / Georgia). They will delight everyone with graceful dance show.

Moreover, talented musicians Victor Hugo Vilena and Lautaro Tisseru will also take part in the festival.

Victor Hugo Vilena is a bandoneon virtuoso, considered one of the best bandoneonists of his generation, while Lautaro Tisser is one of the most outstanding virtuoso guitarists in modern Argentine tango.

Representatives of the Cultural Ministry Elnara Guliyeva, Baku Metro Lala Babayeva, Baku Choreographic Academy, Honored Artist Sanan Huseynli stressed the importance of the project for the cultural life of the Azerbaijani capital.

Earlier, spectacular dance show was held at Icherisheher metro station. Each metro passenger could take part in the event.

The film "A shot in the night" (2019) was then screened as part of the press conference.

For over 150 years, this passionate, exciting, rhythmic dance has been winning the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Argentine tango, now familiar around the world, is included into UNESCO's list of cultural treasures.

Argentine tango is a small performance that two people create: with their intrigue, their drama, and their only tango language. As in any dance, technique is an important element of tango, since it expands the possibilities of self-expression.

Unlike many other dances, especially ballroom dancing, the most important element of the Argentine tango is improvisation and play. Partners create their own world and dance together solely for their pleasure.

