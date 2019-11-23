Int'l Biennial of Contemporary Art unites talented artists and photographs

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Works of talented artists and photographers have been displayed at Vajiya Samadova Exhibition Hall as part of the 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum".

Galib Gasimov, director of the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery stressed that about 40 foreign and 30 local artists are taking part in the art project.

The strategic objectives of the biennale include the development of contemporary art, as well as the unification of innovations and trends in the field of contemporary art in foreign countries and Azerbaijan, in order to create interaction among artists.

The most important factor in this project is the dialogue between artists from different countries as representatives of their cultures and traditions.

The Baku Biennale undoubtedly brings people from the most remote corners of the world, thereby contributing to the strengthening of ties between countries.

The exhibition presented the works of artists Sho Hesegawa (Japan), Eli Glader (Norway), Teresa Pyug - Pastor (Spain), Nazim Shah, Tarlan Gorchu (Azerbaijan) as well as backstage photographs from Azerbaijani films directed by Honored Art Worker Yuri Varnovsky, a cameraman who worked for more than 50 years at the Azerbaijanfilm Studio.

He worked on such cult national films as "The Indomitable Kura", "The Light of Extinguished Bonfires (Dede Gorgud"), "Babek", "Nasimi" and “Nizami". The exhibition aroused great interest among viewers.

The project is co-organized by the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Union of Artists in accordance with the "Cultural concept of Azerbaijan", aimed at the promotion and development of contemporary art.

The Biennale features paintings, graphic works, sculptures, installations, video art, photo works, as well as performances by artists from Azerbaijan, Germany and Georgia.

A series of exhibitions are organized at the Shirvanshah's Palace, Baku Museum Center, Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall, Icherisheher Contemporary Art Centre, "1969 Gallery" and Gala State Historical Ethnographic Reserve.

The 6th International Biennial of Contemporary Art "Aluminum" will last until November 25.












