National chefs win Gastro World Master Chefs Cup

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani chefs have successfully participated in Gastro World Master Chefs International Competition held in Turkey.

The national chefs Zaur Aliyev (captain), Khanim Aliyeva and Gahir Naghiyev won 4 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze medals, becoming the best in the team event, Trend Life reported.

The jury also included an international-class culinary specialist Anar Gasimov.

"We are happy that we have achieved success in the international competition, once again proving the high level of our culinary school. We will continue to try to develop success and bring awards to the country," said jury member Ilkin Akbarzade.

Moreover, a protocol on cooperation was also signed between the Azerbaijan Culinary Guild and Denizli Young Cooks Association.

The championship was attended by representatives of 15 countries, among which were Russia, Germany, Israel, Syria,Slovenia, Serbia, Switzerland, Palestine, Iraq, Turkey, Greece, Ghana.

Earlier, national chefs achieved great success at the "Delicious Uzbekistan" culinary championship.

In the competition, Azerbaijan was represented by talented cooks - Saltanat Hasanova and Seymour Javadov.

According to the results of the championship in the individual category, Saltanat Hasanova won a gold medal in the class of fish dishes and silver in the class of vegetarian dishes.

In the team category, Saltanat Hasanova and Seymour Javadov took first place in the Black Box class, winning the championship cup and a gold medal.








