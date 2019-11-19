Works of Russian photographer displayed in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A photo works of the classic Soviet photographer Yakov Khalip have been displayed in Heydar Aliyev Center.

The retrospective exhibition "Heir to the Avant-Garde. The Azerbaijani diary" is based on the Khalip family archive, collection of the Lumiere Center, private collections and photos taken in Azerbaijan.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the photographer's son, Nikolay Khalip, expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event.

"The Heydar Aliyev Center is a magnificent space. I welcome the idea of opening the exhibition and express deep gratitude to its organizers. I hope that the exhibition will also appeal to visitors," he said.

Photo works of Yakov Khalip showcase the evolution of Soviet photography - from the avant-garde 1920s to the stagnant 1960s - through the body of work of one great photographer.

Archive of the Khalip family features unique artifacts introducing the epoch: documents of the Arctic expedition; original expedition maps; trip permits and assignments; postcards sets of the 1930s; rare books and booklets featuring Khalip`s work; handmade thematic photo albums, created by the photographer and others.

The project was organized by the Lumiere Brothers Center for Photography, a Moscow-based non-profit organization. The exhibition will run till March 29, 2020.












