Baku Fashion Expo 2019 kicks off

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd season of Baku Fashion Expo, Azerbaijan's most fashionable project has kicked off.

Baku Fashion Expo is organized by the Azerbaijan Association of Fashion Designers twice a year with the support of Non Stop Creative Agency, Baku Business Center, Lenovo, in partnership with Yoga, YAR, Dastan, Phobia VR and Class A fashion school.

The fashion project allows talented designers to express themselves in Azerbaijan and abroad.

At a press conference, AFDA founder and CEO Aysel Huseynova noted that the project serves as a unique platform for free expression in any form, including exhibitions, installations, master classes, fashion shows or design showrooms, Trend Life reported.

Baku Fashion Expo 2019 is also marked by a new collaboration between AFDA and the Non Stop Creative Agency.

The two companies have long been organizing various projects, but the experience of combining within a single project is being implemented for the first time.

The Baku Business Center is the venue where the Baku Fashion Expo displayed photo works of Panah Mehti. In his photographs, Panah captured the process of fashion creativity.

Both famous and young designers who are just starting their career, took part in the project.

Fakhriya Khalafova, Sabina Zulalova, Gunel Behbudova, Zumrud Mirzaliyeva, Natavan Aliyeva, Gunay Bornak, Limpero, MMMDN and Sida were among the project participants.

This season, all visitors had a chance not only to enjoy fashion exhibits from the country’s best designers, but also to see the backstage of the fashion world.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.







