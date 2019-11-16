President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva watch Maxim Galkin’s creative evening in Baku

By Trend





A creative evening of a famous Russian humorist, TV presenter, showman and singer Maxim Galkin has been held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva watched the creative evening.

Maxim Galkin entered the stage by performing a song that created a good mood in the audience.

Saying it is honor for him to greet Azerbaijani president and first lady in this hall, Maxim Galkin added that he often visits Baku and that the city is becoming more beautiful year by year.

Maxim Galkin performed a stand-up show at the Center.

His program also featured parodies and songs from repertoires of Russian and European singers, including Anna German, Ludmila Zykina, Lev Leshenko, Toto Cutugno, Joe Dassin and others.

Maxim Galkin then performed a song “Blue Eternity” from the world-renowned Azerbaijani singer and composer Muslim Magomayev`s repertoire, which also aroused a great interest among the audience.

Following the evening, President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Maxim Galkin.

Maxim Galkin began to take his first steps on the stage after school at the Moscow State University, at the University's Student Theater. In June 1994, Maxim participated in the program “Debuts, Debuts, Debuts”. Despite such a young age, the team warmly welcomed him. After working in “Fountains of love for one's neighbor,” Maxim realized that his parodies of politicians and statesmen were best for him. Career artist went up the hill. Galkin was noticed by the director of the Moscow State Variety Theater, and she invited the future star to her.

His first award, "Triumph", Galkin deservedly received in the early 2000s. He took the position of Dmitry Dibrov as the TV presenter of the "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" quiz game. Then followed the “Slavic Bazaar in Vitebsk”, the “Golden Ostap” and a couple of other awards.

The year 2001 was marked by the beginning of a tour in the territory of the Russian Federation and abroad with solo concert programs. After achieving a high level in the role of a parodist, there was a test in a new role, as a singer. The song "Whether or not to be," performed by a duet with the Prima donna, was only the beginning of a creative path. This was followed by numerous joint performances at various concerts, celebrations, holidays.











