Baku to host Uzbek Film Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Uzbek Film Festival will be held in Baku on November 17-24.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Uzbekkino agency.

The festival's opening ceremony will take place in Nizami Cinema Center on November 18. A delegation of eight people will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the event. The films will be screened for free.

On November 19, the delegation will be informed about the activities of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund. In addition, a meeting will be held with Azerbaijani cinematographers.

The delegation will visit Shaki, Ismayilli, Gabala where Uzbek films will be also screened. The delegation members will get acquainted with local customs and traditions.

The officials will also tour the country's historical sights.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are enjoying strong bilateral relations and a fruitful cooperation since on October 2, 1995.

Azerbaijan pays great attention to the creation and development of cultural relations with the countries of Central Asia.

Multilateral relations, cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan continues successfully.

In February, an exhibition of a rich collection of books sent by the National Library of Azerbaijan named after Mirza Fatali Akhundzade opened in the Cultural Center of Azerbaijan named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent.

The collection of books included publications on statehood, history, culture, economics, literature, cooking, etc.

Systematic meetings of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek presidents help develop cooperation between two countries, expand cultural ties.