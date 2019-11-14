Magnificent folk music sounds in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous for its folk music, the Natig Rhythm Group has performer at Heydar Aliyev Center.

During the concert, music lovers enjoyed wonderful journey to the world of Azerbaijani folk music.

The ensemble also delighted the audience with several new compositions prepared specifically for this concert.

Natig Shirinov is a world-famous Azerbaijani percussionist and leader of the Natig Rhythm Group. He is frequently recognized as the greatest nagara player to emerge from the Caucasus.

He has revolutionized naghara percussion technique by experimenting with hand drumming styles. He is also notorious for being Azerbaijan's first rhythm composer.

Natig Shirinov is recognized by many people as one of the greatest naghara performers of all times. His contribution to the Azerbaijani music has gained him a place among great musicians known to have set new musical trends for the 21st century.

The Natig Rhythm Group include Umid Shirinov, Hikmet Makhmudov, Elbey Iskanderov, Timur Dzhabrailov, Farid Vazirov as well as Maksad Azizov, Namig Shirinov, Bayram Uzeyirov, Anar Abbasov and Samir Aliyev.



