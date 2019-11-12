Turkmen artist displays his art work in Baku [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Turkmen contemporary artist Mammad Yarmammadov has presented his art works in Art Tower Gallery.

The exhibition "Love For Motherland" is co-organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan (NGO), Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Art Tower Gallery and Nusay Gallery (UAE), Trend Life reported.

The event was attended by Public and art figures, representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan and numerous art lovers.

The artist’s works left no one indifferent. They immediately catch the eye with is uniqueness and simple beauty.

Many of his paintings play with wonderful deep shadows. In addition, art lovers enjoyed sculptures of the artist's father, Klichmurad Yarmammadov.

Mammad Yarmammadov has successfully participated in many international art projects. He is a member of the Union of Artists of Turkmenistan.

The artist’s non-standard worldview is reflected in his works, which look like textile decorative panels.

"Folk art is my source of creativity. I admire the noble color of our carpets, clothes, monumentality and at the same time the sophistication of folk ornamentation," the artist said.

Yarmammadov has been a true connoisseur of national art since young age. He admired the beauty of traditional carpets and embroideries that surrounded his life. A kaleidoscope of flowers and ornaments fascinated the artist.

For Turkmen artist, plexus of figures, various form and symbolism of signs serve as the main source of inspiration.

The magic of beauty and creativity that surrounded Mammad since childhood caused the very same desire, familiar to all artists, to create beauty that would motivate him in the future.

"I started painting with an immediate outburst of feelings," he said.

While studying painting, Mammad realized that this art genre would absorb him completely.

However, the artist does not want to create cliches and contemplates over how to find harmony between modern painting and the aspirations of his soul.

Traditional art has captivated Mammad Yarmammadov since his first student work. In the ornate labyrinths of ornaments, the artist seeks out hidden symbols that excite him. Passing them through himself, through his vision, he transfers them to the canvas, creating original compositions.

"The past is as important to me as the future. This is my credo," he said.

Through his canvases, Mammad reminds us how easy it is to forget and lose the knowledge that connects us with our roots, traditional culture.

The artist focuses on the motives of folk art, arts and crafts, and of course, he praises the unpretentious traditional life of the Turkmen, from whom the modern generation prefers to move away.

Meanwhile, the artist believes that it is necessary to carefully treat the past as it forms the cultural heritage, without which the future is impossible.The exhibition presents two series of works by the artist, which most clearly reflect his artistic credo.

The Nohur series is a fairy tale about a village where the discreet harmony of life and nature made an indelible impression.

For the artist, the authentic way of life of these places, life and homes of the inhabitants of the village, as well as the beauty of natural landscapes, is the standard of heritage of the traditional past, which needs to be carefully preserved.

The artistic embodiment of these series is not just a search for beautiful combinations of spots and colors, here the artist reflects with great love the everyday plots of the villagers, endowing his heroes with the mystic of being outside of time and outside the physical laws of existence.

The Ornaments series is a dance of forms, colors and rhythm.

"The beauty and originality of the patterns of carpets, jewelry and embroidery led me to create ornamental and decorative compositions," the artist said.

The canvases from these series have a rich palette and extra-decorative approach. The works were solved flatly, bypassing the usual laws of perspective.

The elements filling the composition are executed extremely conditionally and metaphorically, like parts of an ornament on a carpet.

The main images of the compositional solution - people, objects, plants - are woven into a stylistic and rhythmic pattern, which turns the canvas into a kind of imitation of the textile decoration of the house.

Mammad Yarmammadov seeks to represent the culture of Turkmenistan at international venues.

The artist characterizes his work, which is based on the history of his beloved land and the traditions of national art, as a contribution to the preservation of the cultural heritage of his country.

The exhibition "Love For Motherland" will last until November 14.

