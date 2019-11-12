Unique dance show surprises Baku metro passengers [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The third International Tango Festival is underway in Baku, bringing together incredible dancers.

Co-organized by the Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan with the assistance of United Cultures, The Landmark, Baku Metro and Nizami Cinema Center, the event aims to promote the Argentinean culture and music in Azerbaijan.

The project organizers surprised all passengers of Icherisheher metro station with unique dance numbers.

Talented dancers from IN Tango Baku, Tango On, El Club de Tango, Badi Kuba, R & N-project Dance School studios and brilliantly performed Argentine tango in honor of the 52nd anniversary of the Baku Metro, Trend Life reported. Moreover, the passengers of the Baku Metro also took part in this wonderful show.

For over 150 years, this passionate, exciting, rhythmic dance has been winning the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Argentine tango, now familiar around the world, is included into UNESCO's list of cultural treasures. As in any dance, technique is an important element of tango, since it expands the possibilities of self-expression.

Unlike many other dances, the most important element of the Argentine tango is improvisation. Partners create their own world and dance together solely for their pleasure.

The festival will be attended by famous dancers, including the World and European champions 2019 Augustine Piaggio and Maxim Gerasimo (Argentina / Russia), Cecilia Acosta and Levan Gomelauri (Georgia).

Moreover, Victor Hugo Vilena and Lautaro Tisseru will also take part in the festival.

Victor Hugo Vilena is a bandoneon virtuoso, considered one of the best bandoneonists of his generation, while Lautaro Tisser is one of the most outstanding virtuoso guitarists in modern Argentine tango.

Between performances, the guests of the festival can enjoy free tango dances

The third International Tango Festival will last until December 1.

