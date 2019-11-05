National artist presents art works in Modern Art Museum

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A personal exhibition of works by national artist Narmin Sadikhova has solemnly opened in Baku Museum of Modern Art with the support by the Culture Ministry.

This year the artist celebrates the 10th anniversary of her art.

In his remarks, the museum director Khayyam Abdinov said that Narmin Sadikhova is distinguished by a peculiar style, role and interesting creative ideas in painting. She is always in search of something new.

The exhibition "Meraki" displays more than 30 paintings, Azertag reported. The name of the exhibition was not chosen by chance. Greeks often use this word to describe the essence of yourself that is put into the work.

Narmin Sadikhova, in turn, expressed gratitude to everyone who came to support her on such an important day. She expressed confidence in the success of the exhibition.

In her art, Sadikhova masterly transfers a whole range of feelings to the canvas

The young artist has successfully participated in various exhibitions organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

Later, the guests got acquainted with the exposition, which included portraits, landscapes, still lifes, etc.







