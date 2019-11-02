Unique photo exhibition to open in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National photographer Eldar Akbarov will present his photo works in Baku Photography House on November 5-8.

The exhibition will feature photos taken by photographer Eldar Akbarov with a medium format camera as part of the "Santa Claus's Far Villages" project, Azertag reported.

As part of the project, Santa Claus travels through the snowy mountains every year to bring gifts to hundreds of children in remote mountainous villages.

The event is co-organized by Baku Photography House and Camping Azerbaijan.

Camping Azerbaijan is an eco-tour agency organizing weekend trips and private tours to the remotest villages, nature areas, high mountainous areas and peaks of the Caucasus. The company was established in 2014.

Baku Photography House opened in 2019 in the old Zanjerli Bina mansion with the support of the Icherisheher Historical-Architectural Reserve.

Baku Photography House includes four exhibition halls. Expositions are devoted to documentary, national and world photographic art.

In addition to the regular photographic exhibitions, Baku Photography House holds photography courses, creative evenings, lectures, master classes and photo tours.

"Inner City" was the name of the first exhibition of Baku Photography House. The project presented a century and a half long dialogue between the city and the photographer.

The exposition featured the photo collections of two "time travelers" - Sanan Alasgarov and Bahruz Huseynzade.



