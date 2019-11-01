National artist to display her art works in Modern Art Museum

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National artist Narmin Sadikhova will display her art works in Baku. The exhibition will take place at Baku Museum of Modern Art on November 2-5 with the support by the Culture Ministry.

Narmin Sadikhova is distinguished by a peculiar style, role and interesting creative ideas in painting. She is always in search of something new.

In her art, Sadikhova masterly transfers a whole range of her feelings to the canvas.

This year the artist celebrates the 10th anniversary of her art.

The exhibition "Meraki" will feature more than 30 paintings. The name of the exhibition was not chosen by chance. Greeks often use this word to describe the essence of yourself that is put into the work.

Narmin Sadikhova has successfully participated in various exhibitions organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

Baku Museum of Modern Art houses one of the most influential collections of contemporary art in Azerbaijan. The iconic museum has been drawing contemporary art lovers since it opened on March 20, 2009.

The museum was built at the initiative of the First Lady of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva. It was funded by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Over 800 works by notable Azerbaijani painters and sculptors, particularly avant-garde art of the 1960s and 1970s are collected here.

Baku Museum of Modern Art gives a possibility to get acquainted more closely with peculiar works of such artists, as Rasim Babayev, Ashraf Murad, Gennady Brejatjuk, Fazil Najafov, Mamed Mustafaev, Aga Oussejnov, Ali Ibadullaev, Mir-Nadir Zeynalov, Fuad Salayev, Farhad Halilov, Darvin Velibekov, Eldar Mamedov, Mikail Abdurahmanov, Museib Amirov, Mahmud Rustamov, Huseyn Hagverdi, Eliyar Alimirzayev, Rashad Babayev, Altay Sadikh-zadeh.

At the same time, art lovers can get familiarized with works of Azerbaijan classics of figurative art Sattar Bahlulzade, Tahir Salakhov, Mikail Abdullaev, Huseyn Aliyev, Tagi Tagiev, Nadir Abdurahmanov, Elmira Shahtahtinskaya, Nadir Kasumov, Oktay Sadikh-zadeh, Tokay Mamedov, Togrul Narimanbekov, andOmar Eldarov.

There are also non-Azerbaijani modern masterworks by Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Marc Chagall from private collectors.

The author of the museum concept, architecture and design, the collection and exposition selection is artist Altay Sadikhzadeh.

A two-storey building is designed as a whole with an architectural linking device – an art-object of "forgotten staircase".

There is no fixed subject area in the museum, no imposed routes. Any of two points, two exhibits, and two segments of the museum are interconnected. The idea of architectural concept of the museum – the halls with no corner, open passages, inclined walls under various angle - allows to create multidimensional perspective view of pictures.

In addition, the museum includes a children's fine arts department, a video hall, a café and a restaurant, a separate hall for private exhibitions, a library, and a bookstore with materials on the world art, architecture and sculpture.











