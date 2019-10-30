National artists join 8th Moscow International Modern Art Biennale

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 8th Moscow International Modern Art Biennale solemnly opened in Russia on October 29, bringing together artists from Russia, Austria, Bahrein, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Italy, China and other countries.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of exhibition.

Over 50 art works of 34 artists from 11 countries were showcased at the Modern Art Biennale.

Spectacular multimedia installations "The Idea Of Maintaining Aesthetics" by Orkhan Mammadov and "Eternity" by Leyla Aliyeva were displayed as part of the exhibition.

Motifs of over 50 Azerbaijani carpets related to various periods are collected in the installation by Orkhan Mammadov. Unique motifs replace each other in the art-object made by the artist using artificial intellect.

The art work "Eternity" embodies human courage. The installation was made in the video-art genre by a creative team of 20 people, spearheaded by Leyla Aliyeva.

As part of the Biennale, a film will be shot about the People's Artist of the USSR, Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Arts Tahir Salakhov. The film will be screened in the framework of an enlightening programme about the ties between the classic and contemporary arts.

Austria’s Albertina Museum, is a partner of the Moscow Biennale, for the first time.

Art pieces of 11 eminent artists of the 20th century, preserved in the museum, are displayed in the common cultural space.

Dmitri Chernyakov, the curator of the main project of the Biennale and author of the complexes "Federation" and "Moscow-city" has united different themes and genres in a few pavilions in small capsules and houses in a common dialogue. Blending these diversities was not an easy task. Therefore, the exhibition is called "Orientation in the Space".

The Moscow Biennale of Contemporary Art is one of the most important Russian cultural events and was founded in 2003.

The event aims at strengthening relationships between curators, art historians, managers, federal authorities, sponsors and trustees, mass media and public opinion on contemporary art both in and outside Russia itself.

The exhibition will last until January 22, 2020.








