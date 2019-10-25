FANTAZIA cultural heritage festival returns to the City of Winds

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Fantazia Festival, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of preserving cultural heritage will be held in Baku on November 1-10.

This year the festival coincides with the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership.

The festival will open with a conference on the country's architectural heritage at the Azerbaijani-French University (UFAZ) on November 1. In addition, pop-up museum dedicated to the history of Baku city will open its doors to the city`s residents and foreign guests.

The 2nd Fantazia Festival will continue with various photo exhibitions, film screenings, concerts and theater performances, master classes at the university.

As part of the festival, numerous exhibitions, debates and film screenings will be held in Ganja. Moreover, the festival's guests will take part in the event dedicated to the Day of Albanian-Udinian Culture in the village of Nij, Gabala region.

The festival is organized in partnership with EU Member States and countries - France, Bulgaria, Italy, Finland, Belgium, Holland, Hungary, Moldova, Mexico, Argentina, Tajikistan, Venezuela, as well as local partners, including the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, the Main Baku City Culture Department and Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve.

The 2nd Fantazia Festival is sponsored by the Landmark Business Center. The festival's official partners include YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Salaam Cinema, Ganja Municipality, Albanian-Udinian Christian Community, Casa Batlo Barcelona, AEDOS. The festival's scientific partners are Ca' Foscari University, Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Azerbaijan-France University (UFZ), Ganja State University.

Notably, the first Festival of Cultural Heritage "Fantaziya" took place in Baku last year as part of the Year of Cultural Heritage in Europe.

Various concert programs, seminars, tours, film screenings, exhibitions and a number of other events were held as part of the festival.



