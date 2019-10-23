Karabakh Regional Dance Cup to be held in Barda

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Karabakh Regional Dance Cup will be held in Barda Cultural Center on October 27.

The participants will compete in several age categories - "babies" (up to six years old), "children" (six to 10 years old), "juniors" (10-16 years old) and "adults" (from 16 years old and older), Trend Life reported.

The contestants will compete in the following categories - solo, duet, small groups (eight participants), ensemble (8-24 participants), large ensemble (25-50 participants).

Speaking about the competition, president of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov stressed the importance of promoting dance art in country's regions and encourage talented young people to make their dreams come true.

"Youth is our future and our heirs. Our goal is to give them the opportunity to demonstrate their skills by competing with each other at festivals and competitions in the cities and the country's regions," he said.

Karabakh Regional Dance Cup is co-organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and Dance Association, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and "Jam Group" art company.

