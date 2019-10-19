Azerbaijan joins 71st Frankfurt International Book Fair

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has been represented at the 71st Frankfurt International Book Fair in Germany.

The delegation of Azerbaijan, headed by First Deputy Minister of Culture Vagif Aliyev includes employees of the ministry and representatives of local publishing houses.

Within the framework of the book fair, Vagif Aliyev met with Turkish Consulate in Frankfurt Burak Kararti, Trend Life reported. During the meeting, the sides discussed the expansion of cooperation in the field of publishing.

The Azerbaijani stand, located on an area of 56 square meters, is presented in the form of the fortress walls of Icherisheher and the Maiden Tower.

The stand displays books reflecting the life and work of national leader Heydar Aliyev, publications on Azerbaijan's history and culture.

The Book Fair is important for establishing relations with foreign partners as well as promotion of Azerbaijan's rapid development and the realities of Karabakh.

The Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest book fair for books in the world based both on the number of publishing companies represented, and the number of visitors.

The book fair includes presentations, business meetings with representatives of publishing and book publishing companies.

The 71st Frankfurt International Book Fair will last until October 20.











