Spain through eyes of national photographer

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A solo exhibition of famous photographer and traveler Aydin Sadikhov has solemnly opened in Landmark Hotel Baku.

The exhibition was timed to the National Day of Spain, and was held with the organization of the Spanish Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend Life reported.

Representatives of diplomatic missions, cultural and art workers attended the event, organized by the Spanish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Aydin Sadikhov presented nine cities of Spain with amazing beauty - Madrid, Barcelona, ??Girona, Seville, Granada, Valencia, Malaga, Mallorca and Segovia. The presented works made a lasting impression on viewers.

The photographer invited visitors to plunge into the Spanish culture and history to get acquainted with its outstanding sights, magnificent castles, mysterious monuments and even to learn a number of interesting legends.

Spain is a country of great history, rich culture and stunning architectural masterpieces. The country captivates everyone with its unique and amazing beauty.

The rhythms of the Spanish guitar, mesmerizing singing and flamenco dances became another magnificent surprise for the guests of the evening.

Notably, Aydin Sadikhov has recently presented his works inspired by the Czech Republic.The exhibition includes 20 works, which depict the most famous historical sights of such cities of the Czech Republic as Prague, Telc, Kutna Hora and Cesky Krumlov. The photo works were highly appreciated by the viewers.

Aydin Sadikhov is a big fan of mystical stories, legends, fiction and therefore his work is a kind of portal, where one can enjoy the world of mysteries. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Photographers Association.

His personal exhibition "BAKU: a city where traditions meet with modernity" opened in Athens this April and aroused great interest among visitors. The photographer presented the visitors the unique historical and architectural masterpieces of Azerbaijani capital as well as modern buildings. Through his works, the photographer also wanted to show the architectural development of Baku.



