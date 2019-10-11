CinemaPlus held the grand screening of “Joker"

Premium cinema theatre “Ganjlik Mall CinemaPlus” held the grand screening of anticipated film “Joker”.

The team of “CinemaPlus” was working on show program for “Joker” for more than two months. The result proved itself. In the beginning of event the guests were amazed by Spinner 360, Magic Mirror, vivid decorations related to story of film, tasty food, beverages and rhythmic music.

When the guests were relaxed and joined the friendly atmosphere of event, suddenly four unknown guests – the four characters of Joker popped up. First they captured the guests, but then they quickly became friends and part of astonishing night of pre-release screening.

Directed and written by: Todd Phillips.

Starring; Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen and others.

Joker is a feature film with Joaquin Phoenix attracting all attention to his performance.

The actor has done the tremendous work while preparing for this role: Besides of impressive physical transformation (the actor lost so much weight for this role), Phoenix learned to imitate three types of psycho laughs.

It’s the story of becoming of one of the most popular and charismatic villains in the history of comics. It will take the viewers back to 1980s. Arthur Fleck lives in Gotham and works as a clown. But one day all his hopes are shattered and he starts searching for consolation while destroying himself from inside.

The organization of event was supported by: Quests “Astra” and”Paranormal Baku”, “Light in Black”, “Made.az”, “Nasha” décor company, “Green Hat”, “Magic Mirror”, “Taksim kebap” restaurant, “Black Star Burger”, “Absheron Sharab”, “Sheh Su” and of course “Red Bull”.

"CinemaPlus" is always ready to please you with the best premieres of cinema world and make lovely surprises.








