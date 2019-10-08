National artists to join Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artists will present their works at the 8th Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art to be held in Russia from 28 October 2019 till 22 January 2020. Their art pieces will be presented in a video project, Azertag reported.

As part of the Biennale, a film will be shot about the People's Artist of the USSR, Vice-President of the Russian Academy of Arts Tahir Salakhov.

The film will be screened as part of an educational program that talks about the links between classical and contemporary art.

The Moscow Biennale of Contemporary Art is one of the most important Russian cultural events

The 8th Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art to will bring together 34 artists from 11 countries at Tretyakov Gallery.

The event aims at strengthening relationships between curators, art historians, managers, federal authorities, sponsors and trustees, mass media and public opinion on contemporary art both in and outside Russia itself.