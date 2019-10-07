"The world of Nasimi" successfully premiered in New York

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular event dedicated to the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi has been held in New York.

The event was held at the initiative of the chairman of the National Music and Global Culture Society, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist, professor Nargiz Aliyarova.

The concert was supported by the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Azerbaijani pianist Fagan Hasanli informed the audience about the music piece composed by Firangiz Alizade.

At the evening, he delighted the audience with such musical masterpieces as "Jangi" (Uzeyir Hajibeyli), "Sonata" (Firangiz Alizade) and "The world of Nasimi" (Ilaha Israfilova).

Under the storm of applause, "The world of Nasimi", was premiered in the United States.

Sharing his thoughts with Azernews, Fagan Hasanli said that the concert was extremely successful and well-received by the audience.

With its mystical atmosphere, "The world of Nasimi" was a huge success. The pianist stressed the uniqueness of the music piece inspired by Nasimi's heritage.

Works of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Gara Garayev, Faig Suzhaddinov, Sevinj Balabayova, Tamilla Ahadova, national mugham and poems of Nasimi were also brilliantly performed by Founder and President of the National Musical and Global Culture Society Nargiz Aliyarova, Jeffrey Verbock, and Ulya Alikulova at the event.

Famous mugham performer, American Jeffrey Werbock immersed the listeners into the wonderful word of Azerbaijani folk music .

Recall that Jeffrey Werbock is a world-famous musician, who fell in love with Azerbaijani music in 1971 and devoted his life to the promotion of Azerbaijani mugham.

He gave hundreds of concerts and lectures in museums, colleges, universities and community centers in many countries.

The performance of Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Nargiz Aliyarova left no one indifferent. She soulfully performed Gara Garayev's "Seven beauties" ballet and Faig Suzhaddinov's "Motherland".

Famous American singer Shenik John Jordan thrilled the listeners with Nasimi's ghazals and a romance composed on the poet's ghazals.

Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi was a great Azerbaijani poet and eminent figure in the poetry and philosophical thought of the Orient. He was the founder of the school of philosophical poetry in the Azerbaijani language.

The poet created myriads of works in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic. The poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, gasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais (quatrains). Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250-300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.

His poetry is rooted in the social, political and cultural development of the countries of the Near and Middle East, and especially of his homeland, Azerbaijan.

After his death, Nasimi's works continued to exercise a great influence on many Turkic language poets such as Fuzuli (1483–1556), Khatai (1487–1524).

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi. Numerous scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations are holding a series of events dedicated to the poet.

The Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was held for the second time from September 28 to October 1, 2019 in the country. The festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

