Country's public figures awarded

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's public figures have been awarded in Baku. The awarding ceremony took place in Park Inn Hotel Radisson in accordance with the concept of the prestigious Turkey Awards, Trend Life reported.

The project was co-organized by Ayaz Mammadov (Azerbaijan) and Ibrahim Ata Caglayan (Turkey).

The prize was awarded to those who contributed to the public life, business, culture, science, fashion industry, medicine, sports, mass media, as well as the Azerbaijani-Turkish fraternal relations.

The winners were determined by voting on social networks and the decision of the Organizing Committee.

People's Artists Fidan Hajiyeva, Gulyaz Mammadova, Gulyanag Mammadova, Nazperi Dostaliyeva, MP Sona Aliyeva, Honored Artists Elnur Karimov, Elza Seyidjahan, Rashad Ilyasov, singer Niyam Salami, Roza Zargarli, Aynur Dadashova, Aysel Alizade, Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov, dancer Fatima Fataliyeva, TV presenter Ilham Ozbay and others were among the winners.

The evening was hosted by Azer Ahsham.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.








