10th European Film Festival to be launched in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the Embassies of the EU Member States accredited in Azerbaijan, Park Cinema invites cinema lovers to enjoy fourteen glorious days of the European cinema for the 10th, jubilee edition of the European Film Festival.

At a press conference in the Park Cinema Flame Towers, head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas said that this year the festival marks its 10th jubilee edition, Trend Life reported.

"For 10 years now we have shown almost 150 European films to the Azerbaijani audience. This year our festival is jubilee. It will feature 15 films, one of which is directed by an Azerbaijani director. Moreover, two directors from Germany and Latvia will also attend the festival," he said.

Mr. Kestutis Jankauskas stressed that since 2010, within the framework of the European Film Festivals, 133 films have been presented to the viewers.

In turn, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi, Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan Onno Kervers, Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dainis Garan?s and Goethe Center Director Alfons Hug stressed the festival's importance.

PR manager of the Park Cinema network Rustam Fataliyev spoke about the festival's program.

Viewers will see films by filmmakers from Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Along with the works of cinematographers of the EU member states, the film by Azerbaijani director Elchin Musaoglu "Nabat" will be screened.

The European Film Festival invites the audience to meet and interact with the leading European film directors, guests of the festival that will include film directors Viesturs Kairišs (Latvia) and Veit Helmer (Germany). Entrance will be free but tickets should be obtained from the cash-desk of the respective cinema venue on the day of the film screening.

The films are selected to suit all tastes. The festival will include screening of 15 films from 14 European Union countries (Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden) and Azerbaijan.

The European Film Festivals are organized on an annual basis with the aim to build and develop the cultural links existing between the European Union countries and Azerbaijan and to contribute to better understanding of the European values through the European movie industry.







