Works of national artist showcased at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Works of national artist Farhad Khalilov have been showcased in an exhibition at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, public and art figures attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Addressing the event, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the demonstration of his exhibition in such a magnificent Center. He emphasized that this is his second personal exhibition in Baku. The first exhibition was organized ten years ago, Trend reported.

"To organize an exhibition in such a magnificent Center requires a lot of responsibility, because it is one of the largest, modern cultural centers in the world, which I am very pleased to see. It also demonstrates my work on the Khojaly tragedy. I worked on this topic for a long time. I wanted to bring to the attention of the world community the atrocities committed by Armenians. I believe that the exhibition will cause great interest among visitors, " he said.

Leonid Bazhanov, a specialist in contemporary art, art director of the State Center for Contemporary Arts, professor at the Russian Higher School of Economics, noted that this exhibition should be of more interest to young people.

"Because the masters of the past 50 years have remained out of the attention of young artists. We lose many art samples if we don't exhibit them. I am pleased with the detailed organization of this exhibition. A lot of visitors will get acquainted with the artist’s work. This is a global artist. Our students show great interest in his work and study his work," Bazhanov said.

Artistic director of the Shota Rustaveli Theater in Georgia Robert Sturua said that the exhibitions of Farhad Khalilov are successfully held in many countries.

The exhibition presents about 60 paintings by the artist. In his work, the nature of Absheron, landscapes of Buzovna, Mardakyan, Gala are displayed with special love and tenderness.

The artist's series of works include such wonderful paintings as "Meeting", "Earth Patterns", "Unexpected Look", etc. The exhibition runs until October 25.

Farhad Khalilov has exhibited his works in over 40 group exhibitions worldwide, including the U.S., Japan, Germany, France, Poland, Italy and Spain. His work is held in public collections in the State Museums of Russia, Azerbaijan, the Ukraine, Lithuania, Germany, China, and in the reserves of the International Confederation of Artists’ Union, Azerbaijan. It is included in private collections in Azerbaijan, the U.S., Mexico, and in European collections, in Germany, Poland and France.

Khalilov's works are sold in Sothbys and Phillips de Pury auction houses.












