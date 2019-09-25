Birthday of national composer marked in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 75th anniversary of the famous composer, organist and pianist, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Arif Mirzoyev has been solemnly marked at the State Philharmonic Hall.

The evening was organized as part of the 11th Uzeyir Hajibeyli International Music Festival, Trend Life reported.

Russian organist, a graduate of the Moscow State Yevgeny Avramenko performed at the evening.

Organ Symphony No. 2 in memory of Uzeyir Hajibeyli composed by Arif Mirzoyev, classical works by J.S. Bach and other composers sounded at the concert.

Arif Mirzoyev is called in the Western press "The Bach of the East." The founder of the Azerbaijani religious and memorial organ and polyphonic music, as well as the sacrificial music of ancient Islam, he is the author of the world's first Muslim mourning mass.

His "Organ Symphony in Memory of J.S. Bach " and the Islamic Mourning Mass "January Passions" for the choir, organ, orchestra and two soloists, dedicated to the victims of the Black January (1990) are recognized as an outstanding musical phenomenon of the twentieth century, and their author (by the way, the first cultural figure of the CIS countries) was awarded the silver medal "The heirs of Johann Sebastian Bach”, which has an international status.

He was twice nominated for the State Prize of the Russian Federation for 2000 and 2002 in the field of art.

Arif Mirzoyev is a member of the Azerbaijani and Russian Composers Union since 1979 and the German "New Bach Society" since 1994.

The world famous composer has been living in Germany for fifteen years, but constantly comes to Azerbaijan.



