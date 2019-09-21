Russian films week returns to Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Week of Russian films will be held in Azerbaijan on September 23-29.

The opening ceremony will take place at Nizami Cinema Center on September 23, Trend Life reported.

Director Anar Abbasov will present the film "Battle" to the audience and the guests of the ceremony.

The Russian delegation will include well-known filmmakers who will present their movies in the following days. The delegation includes the director of the film "Tanks" Kim Drujinin, the screenwriter and actor of the film "Domovoi" Dmitry Bedarev, the director of the film "Van Gogh" Sergey Livnev, and the producer of the film "Dear Dad" George Malkov.

Free film screenings will be organized at the Nizami Cinema Center and YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

Russian films "Tanks" (September 24), "Domovoy" (September 25), "Dear Dad" (September 26), "Mistresses" (September 27), "Saving Leningrad" (September 28), "Let's divorce" (September 29) will be screened at Nizami Cinema Center.

Films "Van Gogh" (September 24), "Anna's War" (September 27), "The Eternal Life of Alexander Khristoforov" (September 28) will be presented to the viewers at YARAT Contemporary Art Space.

The Week of Russian films was successfully held in Baku last year. The cinema week featured films of various genres that have become the prizewinners of many Russian and international film festivals.

The films like "Salyut 7", "Throws", "Blood", "Summer", "Draft" and others aroused great interest among the viewers.







