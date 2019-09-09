Indian, Azerbaijani schools sign partnership memorandum

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

India and Azerbaijan enjoy close cultural relations based on mutual interests. The cultural exchange over ages between the two countries have led to cultural affinity and shared traditions. Numerous projects are organized as part of this cooperation.

A partnership memorandum has been signed between India’s Techno India Group and Azerbaijani schools during the 1st Salam International Youth Film Festival, recently held in Baku.

Chief academic coordinator of the Techno India Group (TIG) state school Mira Bhattacharya visited the Film Festival. She wished the participants success and expressed her gratitude to the director of the festival and Narimanfilm Studio, honored cultural worker Nariman Mammadov.

The TIG delegation arrived in Baku as part of the School Exchange Program between TIG and Azerbaijani secondary schools.

This exchange program will become a platform for organizing training and will provide students of the two countries with great opportunities. It is planned to begin the exchange program from September this year.

Techno India is a group of engineering and management colleges, high schools and primary schools in Kolkata. The colleges and schools were established in 2001 by Techno India Group. They provideengineering, technological and management education.

Salam International Youth Film Festival was held in Baku on September 2-5, bringing together young people (13-17 years old) from 11 countries including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Italy, Germany, Croatia, Macedonia, Pakistan and India.

The festival aims at promotion of Azerbaijan's culture, educate young people in accordance with national, spiritual and world values and establish friendly ties with other countries.

The festival participants jointly watched films of world and Azerbaijani cinema, discussed them with the participation of film professionals, and also took part in determining the winners by voting as a jury.

Out-of-competition film screenings, workshops, meeting with famous actors and directors were also organized.

Narimanfilm production company was founded in 1994. The company has an experienced team of writers, directors, producers, technicians and designers whose goals are to work with clients and partners to provide the best possible solution.







