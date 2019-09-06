Russian theater stages "Medea" in Baku

By Azernew





By Laman Ismayilova

Love and hate, fidelity and betrayal, the story of Euripides’ “Medea” has long thrilled theater lovers.

Russia's Vakhtangov State Academic Theater has presented the ancient Greek tragedy "Medea" at Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater within M.A.P. International Theater Festival.

The main roles were played by People’s Artist of Russia Yuliya Rutberg and actor Grigory Antipenko.

The play, written by Euripides, is based upon the myth of Jason and Medea and first produced in 431 BC. The plot centers on the actions of Medea, a former princess of the "barbarian" kingdom of Colchis, and the wife of Jason; she finds her position in the Greek world threatened as Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. Medea takes vengeance on Jason by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she escapes to Athens to start a new life.

The great acting, breathtaking monologues and spectacular stage scenery of the play in State Academic National Drama Theater left no one indifferent. Yuliya Rutberg thanked the Baku public for the friendly welcome.

The Vakhtangov State Academic Theater has already presented three plays in Baku. The play "Eugene Onegin," directed by Rimas Tuminas, and "Lobsters Scream," play by Mikhail Tsitrinyak, were presented to the viewers on September 1–3.

Talented Russian actors Sergey Makovetsky, Alexey Guskov, Lyudmila Maksakova, Irina Kupchenko, Yuliya Rutberg, Olga Lerman, Leonid Bichevin, Arthur Ivanov, Oleg Makarov, Yuri Shlykov, Grigory Antipenko, Andrei Ilyin and others are on the tour of the theater.

The third M.A.P. (Music. Art. Performance.) International Theater Festival, organized by YARAT Contemporary Art Space, will be held in Baku from October 10 to 20.

The festival program includes 18 performances representing a wide variety of genres and trends - from drama, modern dance, physical theater and puppet shows to clownery and musical productions with elements of circus show.

The Vakhtangov State Academic Theater (Russia), AKHE Theater (Russia), Priyut Komedianta Theater (Russia), Kukolniy Dom Theater (Russia), New Riga Theater (Latvia), Academic Maly Dramatic Theater – Theater of Europe (Russia), Puppet Theater of David Espinosa (Spain), OLE! (Spain / UK), WHS Theater (Finland), world-renowned Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company (Israel), Sardegna Theater (Italy), Atelier Theater (Russia), Puppet Cinema (Israel) and Recirquel company (Hungary) will join the festival.

The event will be held at seven venues - Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theater, UNS Creative Stage, YARAT Center for Contemporary Art, Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater, Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, and Opera Studio at the Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

The theater week will officially open with the "The Gathering of the Mad" play by Kamran Shahmardan, who has reconceived the namesake work of Azerbaijani literature classicist Jalil Mammadguluzade and rendered it new and topical for contemporary society tunes, music, and drive.

The opening of M.A.P. will be accompanied by the showcase of posters for all plays that have been staged over the three years of its existence. YARAT Center guests will be able to learn about the most outstanding moments of the festival history even before they enter the auditorium.

As in the previous two seasons, the festival will cover all the main theatrical venues of Baku and familiarize the audience with the most striking performances that have appeared over the past few years.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.







