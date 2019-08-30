Voice Kids starts applications selection

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The Voice project is back to Azerbaijan. The Public Television and Radio Company (ITV) of Azerbaijan received a license from the well-known vocal television project The Voice in April this year.

The Voice is an international reality television singing competition franchise. It is based on the reality singing competition The Voice of Holland, which was originally created by Dutch television producer John de Mol.

A cooperation agreement was signed between ITV and Talpa Global B.V., in accordance with which the company's project will be broadcast on ITV from the new season.

At first, the project will be held among children, and then among adult performers.

Children aged 8-14 can take part in the vocal competition. Applications will be accepted until September 10.

Many other countries have adapted the format of The Voice and began airing their own versions since 2010. It has become a rival to the Idols franchise, Rising Star and The X Factor.

This contest is very popular among Azerbaijani spectators. There are several singers as Elnur Huseynov, Chingiz Mustafayev, Vagif Nagiyev and Araz Humbatli who performed at the The Voice television projects of different countries, such as Turkey, Ukraine and France.

Moreover, Elnur Huseynov won The Voice Turkey. The singer was a guest of several popular television projects, and his performance was viewed more than 1,200,000 times over 6 days. In social networks, the number of views exceeded 4 million.