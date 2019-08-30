Opera & Ballet Theater gets ready for new season

By Azernews

By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will open its new season with Uzeyir Hajibayli’s “Koroghlu” opera in three acts.

The play will be staged on September 19 as part of the 11th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival. The role of Koroghlu in the performance will be played by the honored artist Ramil Gasimov. Director of the opera is Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev.

“Koroghlu” is an opera in five acts by Uzeyir Hajibeyli to a libretto in Azerbaijani by Habib Ismayilov, with poetry by Mammad Said Ordubadi. The libretto is based on episodes from the “Epic of Koroghlu”, a heroic legend prominent in the oral traditions of the Turkic peoples. The opera was premiered on April 30, 1937, at Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

The program of the festival also includes the ballet "Nasimi", which will be presented to the audience on September 22. The choreographer and director of the play is People’s Artist Kamilla Huseynova who is presidential scholarship holder, winner of the “Zirva”, “Humay” and “Golden Dervish”.

The libretto author is People’s Artist Ajdar Ulduz, the music director and ballet conductor is Professor Yalchin Adigozalov, the production designer is Honored Artist Nusret Hajiyev, the costume designer is People’s Artist Rafiz Ismayilov.

The leading soloists of the ballet troupe will be involved in the performance - Honored Artists Nigar Ibrahimova (Nasimi’s wife), Samir Samadov (Naimi), as well as Islam Mammadov (young Nasimi), Anar Mikayilov (Nasimi), Dinara Shirinova (Nasimi’s daughter) and others.

The ballet tells about the fate of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker who left a deep imprint on the centuries-old artistic and philosophical thought of the Azerbaijani people, as well as on the world treasure of humanity.