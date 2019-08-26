National military orchestra participates in int'l music festival [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

For the first time, the Azerbaijani Army was represented at the 12th International Military Music Festival in Moscow.

The military orchestra of the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, led by Colonel Etibar Aliyev, takes part in the Spasskaya Tower festival on Red Square in Moscow, which started on August 23 and will last until September 1.

In the framework of the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival, which is one of the largest music festivals in the world and whose composition changes annually, this year the audience will be able to watch interesting performances by various groups.

The military orchestra of the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, functioning since February 1992, is one of the main orchestras of the Defense Ministry. The military conductor of the orchestra is Major Fariz Mammadzade.

The Army Song and Dance Ensemble of the ideological and cultural center named after Hazi Aslanov also participates in the competition with the orchestra.

During the festival, six minutes will be allocated for each team. In this time, orchestras perform songs and marches of both their country and other nations.

The national orchestra will perform “March of Radio”, “Land of Fire - Azerbaijan” by Muslim Magomayev, “Festive Azerbaijan” by Alimardan Aliyev, and “Jangi” by Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

In addition, it is planned to organize a series of concert programs with the participation of the orchestra for residents and visitors of Moscow.

Magnificent works by Fikret Amirov, Gara Garayev, Polad Bulbuloglu, Tofig Guliyev, Rauf Hajiyev, as well as other Azerbaijani and world classics will be performed within the framework of these concerts, which will take place on the central squares of the city.

Azerbaijani military orchestras have taken part in the parades in honor of the anniversary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as well as organized performances in various parts of Baku.

In June 2017, the Band of the Defense Ministry performed with the Salamanca Band of the Rifles at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

In September 2018, it performed in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Liberation of Baku.