EMIN goes on world tour

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The world-famous singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov will start his tour across Germany and other countries in September.

In Germany, the musician will delight his music fans in Berlin, Hamburg and Dusseldorf, Trend Life reported.

In February, the long-awaited concerts will take place in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles (the U.S.), as well as in Toronto (Canada) as part of his extended Good Love World Tour.

In New York, EMIN will perform at the prestigious Town Hall, where Whitney Houston made her debut.

The concert tour also covers Great Britain (London), Austria (Vienna), the Czech Republic (Prague), Belarus (Minsk) as well as Russian cities Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don, Stavropol and Yessentuki. Traditionally, concerts will also be held in Moscow and Baku.

"I am so looking forward to traveling across Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and the UK. And my American tour is now bigger than we had planned. I was forced to cancel my shows there earlier this year for reasons beyond my control. But in a way it has been a blessing as I am now going to perform in even more cities and bigger venues," the singer said.

EMIN's fans are waiting for an unforgettable show: wonderful live performances, new hits, warm atmosphere and many surprises.

"Good Love" music album features orchestral arrangements recorded at the iconic Abbey Road Studios and contributions from The London Community Gospel Choir.

The international version of the album in English consists of 11 tracks. The expanded album version includes 16 tracks.

The album includes such compositions as "Got Me Good", "Let Me Go" (Robin S?hulz’s Remix), "Always", "Good Love", "War In My Heart", "Beautiful Tonight", "When The Lights Shine", "Somewhere To Run", "Bring Me Home", "Pedestal", "Right Place Right Time", "Kiss Away", "Skin Tight", "Gold Rush", as well as bonus tracks.

Born in Baku, Emin Agalarov moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, EMIN enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York). He graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on “Business Management in the Field of Finance".

Agalarov's interest in music began in the high school years in the U.S. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute at his concerts.

His first studio album “Still” was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

EMIN's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, etc.

Agalarov is also one of the organizers of Zhara International Music Festival which has turned into annual gathering of celebrities.

In July 2018, Emin Agalarov was awarded with the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.