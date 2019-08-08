Country's best street dancers to gather in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Red Bull Dance Your Style will gather the country’s best dancers in the park near Heydar Aliyev Center on August 25.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a competition with dancers representing various street dance styles. In 2018, this competition was held in 20 countries. As a result of the increased interest, in 2019, Red Bull Dance Your Style was held at 50 different venues in more than 30 countries.

Sixteen local dancers will compete in the dance competition in Baku, Trend Life reported.

The selection was conducted by a popular French dancer Bruce Ykanji, the founder of the Juste Debout dance school.

The winner of the competition in Azerbaijan will compete with the best dancers of the world scale at the final of the world competition to be held in Paris on October 12.

One of the features of Red Bull Dance Your Style is that in this competition the winner is chosen not by the jury, but by the audience.

Using special cards, spectators choose the best of the two participants competing on the stage. Two colored (blue and red) stickers are glued to the floor of the stage and each dancer is lit in blue or red.

The cards in the hands of the audience are two-sided: one side is blue, the other is red. In this way, the viewers choose the dancer they like.

Another feature of the competition is that the dancers perform not to ordinary dance music, but to modern one, to beloved hits. Most importantly, the music is initially chosen by the DJ, and the participant does not know what kind of music he or she will dance to.

Special guests will also perform at the festival. Admission is free.







