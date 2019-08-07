National tar player wins hearts of Romanian music lovers

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous tar musician, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Sahib Pashazade has made a tour through Romania.

Together with the Kazakh Tattimbet Academic Orchestra of National Instruments, he amazed the listeners in the cities of Bucharest and Constanta, Azertag reported.

Pashazade won the hearts of Romanian music lovers with the Chahargah Rhapsody.

Led by conductor Duysen Ukibay, the concerts featured works by prominent Turkic composers.

The singers Talgat Idrisov, Gulmira Tapay and Daurenbek Arkenov presented the musical culture of the Turkic peoples. Famous Kyrgyz and Turkish musicians also performed with the orchestra.

The concerts were organized by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and Yunus Emre Cultural Center in Romania, with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Culture as well as the Kazakh Embassy in Bucharest, as part of the Rukhani Zhangyru (Spiritual Renewal) program to popularize Kazakh culture abroad.

