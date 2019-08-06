Gabala International Music Festival wraps up

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Gabala International Music Festival is traditionally held in the city of Gabala every summer since 2009. World-famous musicians usually perform in the open air.

This year, the 11th Gabala International Music Festival brought together incredibly talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, the U.S., Italy, Russia, Switzerland and other countries.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, once again confirmed that Azerbaijan is a unique space that can represent equally perfectly the values ??of the West and the East.

The country historically made efforts to enrich different cultures, strengthen unity between peoples. International cultural relations, mutual cultural integration is one of the main priorities of the country's policy. So, it is no coincidence that important international cultural events are regularly held in Azerbaijan.

The Gabala International Music Festival, whose authority is growing every year, is known as a significant event that makes a great contribution to the fostering of intercultural dialogue.

During the festival, music lovers got the chance to enjoy spectacular concerts of Student Symphony Orchestra of the Baku Music Academy, Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, Virtuosos of Kiev symphonic orchestra, Cello Extravaganza ensemble, Oksana Yablonskaya and Friends ensemble, as well as national mugham singers accompanied by ensembles Naz Nazi, Clarte Clarinet quartet and Turkish Miraculum trio.

The festival's closing ceremony was attended by famous musicians, music lovers and the guests of the city, Azertag reported.

At the closing ceremony, the audience was presented with a grand concert program called "Viva Opera", accompanied by Virtuosos of Kiev symphonic orchestra.

The music of Giuseppe Verdi, Gioachino Rossini, Giacomo Puccini, etc., sounded at the concert under the direction of the Italian conductor Alvis Caselli.

The soloists of the evening were Maria Buinosova (Russia), Umid Idrisov (Uzbekistan) and Modestas Sedlevicius (Lithuania).

At the end of the concert, all the soloists brilliantly performed "Brindisi" from Giuseppe Verdi's "La Traviata" opera. The concert aroused great interest of the audience.

The 11th Gabala International Music Festival will undoubtedly make a great contribution to the promotion of the country's rich musical traditions.








