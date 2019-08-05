Clarte quartet shines at Gabala International Music Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert program has been presented to music lovers as part of the 11th Gabala International Music Festival.

This time, the listeners enjoyed the wonderful performance of the Clarte clarinet quartet, Day.Az reported.

In the first part of the concert, the audience was presented works by national and foreign composers performed by pianists Fagan Hasanli, Svetlana Akhmadova, flute players Nijat Salmanov, Amina Zulfugarova, canonists Natavan Hasanova, soloists Adil Akhundov (tenor) and Taleh Yakhyayev.

Then the Clarte quartet came out on the stage. The quartet was created in 2016 on the initiative of the national artist Shukur Samedov.

The band, which includes talented clarinetists Mammad Rajabli, Emil Bagirov, Mahammadali Pashazade and Anar Mammadov, has participated in many events and thus won the sympathy of the audience. Art director of the quartet is Anar Mammadov.

George L. Cobb`s “Russian Rag”, Vagif Mustafazade`s "Roads", Tofig Guliyev`s "Zibeyda", and Ilio Volante`s “American Feeling” sounded at the concert.

The quartet was accompanied by Jeyhun Aliyev (piano) and Ramiz Sevdimaliyev (percussion).

The 11th Gabala International Music Festival will close with a grand concert program called "V?VA OPERA".

The concert program will feature arias from the operas "The Barber of Seville", "The Dead City", "Rigoletto", "The Power of Fate", "La Traviata", "Romeo and Juliet", "La Boheme", etc.

The operas performance will be conducted by Alvis Caselli (Italy). The soloists of the evening will be Maria Buinosova (Russia), Umid Idrisov (Uzbekistan), Modestas Sedlevicius (Lithuania).

The 11th Gabala International Music Festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Gilan Holding. The artistic director of the festival is the People’s Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, the Rector of the Baku Academy of Music, professor Farhad Badalbayli.



