Baku Photography House announces contest

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Photography House has announced the 2nd Baku Photo contest.

Both professionals and amateurs can take part in the competition. Reception of photos started on July 25 and will last until October 30.

The competition is held in 5 nominations: mobile phone photography, abstract photo, history, family portrait, memory about the place, Day.Az reported.

Photos are received in the jpg (jpeg) format with the size of 1500 pixels on the long side. They should not contain text, any graphic elements or the date taken. The photos should not be taken before 2016.

Photographs for the competition should be sent at the bakuphotohouse@gmail.com email address.

The works of the finalists will be presented in a photo exhibition at Baku Photography House, which will open on November 14, 2019 and last for three months. The winners will receive a cash prize of 500 AZN ($295).

Baku Photography House opened in 2019 in the old Zanjerli Bina mansion with the support of the Icherisheher Historical-Architectural Reserve.

Baku Photography House includes four exhibition halls. Expositions are devoted to documentary, national and world photographic art.

In addition to the regular photographic exhibitions, Baku Photography House holds photography courses, creative evenings, lectures, master classes and photo tours.

"Inner City" was the name of the first exhibition of Baku Photography House. The project presented a century and a half long dialogue between the city and the photographer.

The exposition featured the photo collections of two "time travelers" - Sanan Alasgarov and Bahruz Huseynzade.

The artist and researcher Bahruz Huseynzade has been collecting pictures for 15 years. His collection today includes hundreds of original photographs from the late 19th - early 20th century, as well as an archive of about 20,000 prints and digital copies.

The collection of photographer Sanan Alaskarov was created in Icherisheher, where he was born and raised.