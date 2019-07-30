Country to join Spasskaya Tower Military Music Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 12th Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival will be held from August 23 to September 1 on Red Square in Moscow. It is considered to be one of the largest international cultural project in Russia.

The geography of the countries participating in the festival traditionally covers all parts of the world. The festival will bring together orchestras from Azerbaijan, Japan, Italy, China, Turkey and other countries.

The orchestra of Azerbaijan's Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev will represent the country at the festival.

The music band was formed on February 15, 1992 on the basis of Baku Higher Combined Arms Command School. Now it is one of the leading ensembles of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

Its repertoire features compositions by Azerbaijani and foreign authors with a focus on jazz and popular pieces. The orchestra is conducted by Major Fariz Mammadzade.

The orchestra of Azerbaijan's Higher Military School is a permanent participant of various official state and solemn events held in Baku. Besides, it has repeatedly taken part in different Azerbaijani TV shows.

The ensemble will for the first time take part in the Spasskaya Tower Festival.

Along with Azerbaijan, the festival will welcome Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Central Band, the Central Military Band of People's Liberation Army of China, Turkish Armed Forces Armoni Band, the Central Military Band of the Korean Peoples Army, Hannuri (South Korea), Fanfara Alpina Tridentina from Italy, two marching bands from Norway Tveit Union Musikkorps and Stromsgodset Musikkorps and many others.

Themed pavilions will offer exhibitions, workshops, competitions, relay races and games. A large-scale charity program will be organized as part of the festival.

The Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music event and military tattoo held in Moscow on Red Square. More than 40 countries have taken part in the festival since 2006. The event is named after the world-famous Spasskaya Tower of the Moscow Kremlin.

A great combination of military, classical, folk and popular music, spectacular military band parades and stunning dance shows, laser and pyrotechnical effects makes the festival one of the brightest and most memorable events of the year.

The festival is held annually on Red Square and allows its guests to enjoy live orchestral music or cultural exchange with people from other nations.