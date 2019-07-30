History Museum expands its collection

By Azernews





By Lamam Ismayilova

Azerbaijan History Museum has expanded its collection with new archaeological discoveries.

These are earthenware vessels found in the Shamkir region and the base of a column from the ruins of the Achaemenid Palace, similar to the Iranian ones in the Pasargadae Palace.

The exhibits were given to the museum by the leading scientist of the Archeology and Ethnography Institute, Ph.D. in History Emil Isgandarov.

They date back to the 6th-4th centuries BC and are of great interest from the point of view of studying Azerbaijan`s ancient history.

Azerbaijan National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century. The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are also weapons, jewelry, clothing, exquisite handmade carpets, old books, and much more. The whole first floor is dedicated to ancient history and presents items found on archaeological digs and on the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

The second floor features some rooms of the preserved palace, various exhibits and historical documents.

The exhibits are divided into six sections: ancient and medieval centuries, recent history, the modern era, currencies, ethnography, as well as a department of science and education.

The museum also has a laboratory for restoration and a research committee for designing and maintaining the collections.

