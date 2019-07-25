DokuBaku ready for 3rd edition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festival brings the best documentaries from around the world to Baku. It is the first and only independent documentary film festival in Azerbaijan.

The third edition of the festival will take place on October 2-6. The festival screens short and feature-length documentaries, hybrid docs, and any other types of film that can be described as a documentary.

Documentary shorts are films under 40 minutes, whereas documentary features are films over 60 minutes.

DokuBaku program will include 15 full-length and 15 short international as well as local documentaries. In addition, Germany will join the festival as a guest country. Films will be presented to viewers with English and Azerbaijani subtitles.

This year the theme of the festival is "Truthfulness". There is no single truth, in politics or religion or society. There are many of them coexisting as visible and invisible parallel to our "truths", "lies"– "lifes". Each person has their own point of view based on the individual experience. By proposing the theme of "truthfulness", the project organizers want to stimulate the exchange of ideas.

The festival celebrates this turbulent plurality of opinions. The final deadline to submit the movies is August 15, 2019.

DokuBaku is the first independent documentary film festival in Azerbaijan. Since the establishment of the festival in 2017, its aim has been to present a showcase of handpicked, specially elected documentary films from all over the world in the international program as well as local competition which aims to support the local filmmakers and non-fiction production.

The festival's partners include Goethe-Zentrum Baku, EU Delegation in Azerbaijan, The Landmark Hotel Baku and United Cultures Organization.