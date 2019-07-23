Names of ANIMAFILM international jury members announced

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

ANIMAFILM International Animation Festival offers a wide range of works, celebrating the best animation movies from across the globe.

The festival will be held in Baku for the second time on October 18-20.

ANIMAFILM Organizing Committee is thrilled to announce its jury members, Trend Life reported.

The jury is composed of professionals from Germany, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and the Czech Republic.

Two international juries and one national children’s jury will chose animated films and screenplays for the festival`s competition, which aims at further development of animation.

Every audience member has a chance to make his or her own contribution to the evaluation of animated films by voting on them. At the end of the voting, an Audience Favor Award will be presented to the winner.

The international jury will be headed by Masud Panachi, Azerbaijan`s famous director and animator.

The ANIMAFILM Organizing Committee also plans to award a Golden Boat trophy at the festival to someone who has made great contributions to the development of animation in Azerbaijan.

The members of the jury will also actively participate in the festival’s noncompetitive and professional programs.

The ANIMAFILM Organizing Committee is pleased to present the members of all three juries:

Members of the Jury for Animated Films include director and animation artist Masud Panachi (Germany), animation artist Jahangir Suleymanov (Russia), animation and film scolar Miroslava Janicatova (Czech Republic), artist who has been active in fields such as animation, painting, digital art and street art Samir Salahov (Azerbaijan) and script writer, director and host of the TV series Palitra ART on Azerbaijan State Television (AzTV) Afet Ilhamqizi (Azerbaijan)

The Jury for Screenplays is composed of Azerbaijani and Russian screenwriter, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Ramiz Fataliyev, photographer, animation director and illustrator Zeynab Qurbani Faryad (Iran), literary critic, translator, member of Azerbaijan Writers’ Union since 1985, Honored Art Worker Intiqam Qasimzada (Azerbaijan), editorial writer and screenwriter, a member of Azerbaijan Writers’ Union and Azerbaijan Cinematographers’ Union Gulshan Tofikqizi (Azerbaijan).

This year, the festival’s organizing committee decided to invite children to enter Kids Jury, which will determine the winner in the category Best Short Animated Film for Children. Only kids aged between 7 years to 13 years were eligible for joining the Kids Jury.

Members of Kids Jury include Aydan Kerimli (Azerbaijan), Fatima Allahverdiyeva (Azerbaijan), Nilufar Azimzada (Azerbaijan), Zarif Gasimova (Azerbaijan) and Beril Karaoglu (Turkey).

Aydan Kerimli (Azerbaijan), pupil of Integration Training Boarding School No.11 in Bilgeh settlement. She is a pupil of the GURAMA children’s animation studio.

Fatima Allahverdiyeva (Azerbaijan) - lives in Baku. She is a 7th-grade pupil at School no. 257. She is 12 years old. She intends to major in animation in the future.

Nilufar Azimzada (Azerbaijan) - Nilufar currently lives in the Masazir settlement of Baku. She is 14 years old.

Zarif Qasimova (Azerbaijan) - She currently lives in Sumgayit. She is a 2nd-grade pupil at the Gymnasium for Fine Arts affiliated to Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Beril Karaoglu (Turkey) - lives in Istanbul. She is in fourth grade and is 10 years old.