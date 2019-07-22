Asmar Narimanbayova stuns art world with vibrant paintings

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's world-famous artist Asmar Narimanbayova continues to stun the art world with her vibrant paintings.

The artist has successfully showcased her art works in Italy together with Roya Hasanova, graduate of Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, and Italian artists, Trend Life reported.

The exhibition was held in the ART Studio Loreta Larkina gallery within "Art without Borders" project. Famous artists presented works on a free theme, expressing their vision and the beauty of the world.

Georgian and Turkish artists will join the art project in August.

Paintings by Asmar Narimanbayova and Roya Hasanova will be exhibited in the gallery until September.

Narimanbayova is an artist full of light, wide and enthusiastic soul. The artist grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature.

Her father Togrul Narimanbayov was the world-famous Azerbaijani artist and her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Asmar Narimanbayova creates her works in different styles, from fauvism to impressionism, from postimpressionism to cubism and expressionism. Narimanbayova is distinguished by her bold and engaging style of painting.

Colors in her artworks fill the form with dynamics and saturate her canvas with strong energy.

Narimanbayova’s works are displayed in exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.







