National cellist to join King’s Lynn Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev will perform at King’s Lynn Festival on July 25. The festival offers a wide variety of orchestral concerts, jazz, folk, choral, classical recitals, talks, films, exhibitions and other events.

Works of L. Beethoven and J. Brahms will sound at the concert. The musician will be accompanied by pianist Maria Tarasevich.

Azerbaijani cellist Jamal Aliyev has quickly amazed the world with his extraordinary talent and charisma. The musician numerously performed on BBC Radio 3, Medici TV and London Live TV, including his solo performance with the BBC Concert Orchestra where he gave his debut live broadcast at the Menuhin Hall.

Jamal Aliyev plays on a Giovanni Battista Gabrielli cello which was produced in 1756. As a soloist he has performed together with the Bilkent Symphony, Istanbul State Symphony, Eskisehir Symphony and Presidential Symphony Orchestras of Turkey, El Sistema Symphony of Venezuela, Kennemer Jeugd Orkest of the Netherlands, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Orpheus Sinfonia, the Sampson Orchestra of Cambridge, the Guildford, Epsom and Croydon Symphony Orchestras.

Becoming a musician was genetically pre-ordained for Jamal - both his parents are involved in music. Future cellist began his musical studies with his first teacher and beloved grandfather, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Gara Aliyev, who played a large role in developing Jamal’s musical skills. He trained dozens of supremely gifted musicians, laureates of various international competitions.

Jamal Aliyev displayed musical talent at a young age, already playing concerts at the age of 5. He won the prize at Trakya International competition at the age of 9 as well as Antonio Janigro International Cello Competition when he was only 11 years old.

Young cellist was invited to study at Moscow Conservatory Central Music School and Yehudi Menuhin School in London. When Jamal turned 14, he decided to choose London.

After wards Jamal Aliyev and Welsh musician Karl Jenkins began to perform much time together. Jenkins even composed a music piece for him. Jamal presented the work of the famous composer at Royal Albert Hall. It was his second performance at one of the world's most famous stages.

The Welsh Chamber Orchestra has performed in all the major venues throughout Wales as well as touring in Germany, Belgium, and France. The orchestra has recorded many programs for S4C and HTV including the New York Film Festival prizewinning series "The Story and the Song".

It is also the resident chamber orchestra at Glyndwr University in Wrexham and at the Beaumaris Festival in Anglesey, Wales.

The orchestra performs at numerous festivals in Wales and England, performing a wide repertoire of music ranging from the Baroque through the Classical and Romantic periods to the present day.