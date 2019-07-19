Ancient goddess to come alive at YARAT

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Famous artist Shalala Salamzadeh will please art lovers with a unique video screening.

The exciting presentation will take place at YARAT Contemporary Art Space on July 25.

The video work "Origin" reflects bright female characters in Azerbaijani fairy tales telling the story of the goddess Humai.

In ancient Azerbaijani mythology, there is a legend about the world consisted only of endless seas and the goddess Humai in the form of a half-woman, half-bird. Humai was the creator of the Earth, flora and fauna.

Another tradition glorifies the proud and strong spirit of the goddess, who, having flown around the entire globe, hiding her exhaustion, returns to the Supreme God, which strikes him with her steadfastness of spirit.

The references to the goddess Humai are also found in the works of the great national poet Nizami.

The presentation will take part within Zadie Xa’s exhibition "Child of Magohalmi and the Echos of Creation".

Korean-Canadian artist creates a sub-aquatic marine environment, inviting audiences to enter into an immersive world by way of atmospheric lighting, surround-sound, large-scale video projections, sculptures and costumes. The artist presents her own interpretation of history, inspired by the Korean myths about the creation of the world, in the center of which is the great goddess - Grandmother Mago (Magohalmi).

Shalala Salamzadeh explores the psychology of the individual in digital age, computer technology and social problems. Her previous work, an installation "Phoenix" was exhibited on the group at Yay Gallery. The installation focused on gender issues and reflected social orientation of her artworks.