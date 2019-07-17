National conductor shines at festival in Hungary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Renowned for his wonderful arrangements of a wide-range of repertoire, Azerbaijan's Honored Artist Eyyub Guliyev continues to conquer the world-stage.

Under his musical direction, Danubia Orchestra Óbuda has successfully performed at Klassz a Parton Classical Music Festival in Hungary.

The opening ceremony of the festival took place in one of the best concert halls in Budapest - the Vigado Palace, Trend Life reported.

Before the opening of the festival, Guliyev provided an insight into Azerbaijan's musical culture and achievements of the national musicians.

The festival's artistic director, Hungarian piano virtuoso Tamas Erdi, shared the stage with the symphony orchestra and conductor Eyyub Guliyev.

Carl Maria von Weber’s Concert Pieces, Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante by Frederic Chopin, as well as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Franz Schubert’s orchestral compositions sounded at the concert.

The concert aroused great interest among opera and classical music lovers .

Klassz a Parton Classical Music Festival will last until July 30. Spectacular concerts will be held in the best halls of Budapest. Moreover, an open air concert will be also held on the shores of Lake Balaton.

Guliyev graduated from the Baku Music Academy in 2005. In 2005-2008, he studied at the Saint Petersburg State Conservatoire and the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. Guliyev is the son of People's Artist, tar (stringed musical instrument) player Ramiz Guliyev.

He is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008. In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

The conductor also collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc..

He gave concerts at the Mariinsky Theater, the National Opera Theater of Belgrade (Serbia), the Mikhailovsky Opera Theater (St. Petersburg) and the E. Theodorini Opera House in Romania.

In 2018, Eyyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.