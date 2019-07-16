Carpet Museum receives national status

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Over the years and centuries, beautiful Azerbaijani carpets have been on display worldwide.

In Azerbaijan, this bunch of beauties are kept at a state museum. The museum operates as the site for the comprehensive research of traditional carpet weaving art and its popularization within world culture.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, that holds a national status, is a research-training and cultural-educational center where many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences.

During its years of existence, the museum has organized more than 30 exhibitions in different countries throughout the world.

From 1967 to 1993, the museum was called the Azerbaijan State Museum of Carpet and Folk Applied Arts; from 1993 to 2014 - State Museum of Carpet and Applied Arts named after Latif Karimov; and from 2014 to the present time - the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

The main purpose of the museum is to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are Azerbaijan’s national heritage.

In 2004, the law on the Preservation and Development of Azerbaijan Carpet was enacted with the museum’s participation. The law aims to implement the registration of Azerbaijani carpets, protect and support their development, and coordinate scientific and methodical training.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is not only an exhibition ground, but also a forum for scientific debates.

In 2018, two major international events took place here. One of them was the conference "Decorative Art and Interior" of two international committees of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Another is the 3rd International Symposium of Common Languages of Turkic World. The program of the three-day symposium included a conference, thematic exhibitions, master classes, fashion shows and fairs. The event gathered more than 80 participants from 22 countries.

The Museum continued its tradition of training with foreign experts for professionals in various fields of the museum work and free lectures for all comers.

In addition, "Azerbaijan Heritage in Louvre Museum"? has opened its doors at the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's cultural history, three rare exhibits from the world-known Louvre Museum’s permanent exhibition are presented in Baku.

The project is the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum's contribution to the implementation of the State Program for the Preservation and Development of Carpet Art in Azerbaijan for 2018–2022.