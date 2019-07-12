Cyberpunk art showcased in capital

By Azernews





An exhibition of works by local artist Nigar Shikhlinskaya has opened at Emin Qahramanov Art Gallery.

Cyberpunk art was presented to the viewers at the exhibition. Through her works, the young artist demonstrated a technocratically developed society. For her personal exhibition, she created eye-catching cyberpunk art works.

Cyberpunk is a subgenre of science fiction in a futuristic setting which focuses on a combination of lowlife and high tech featuring advanced technological and scientific achievements, such as artificial intelligence and cybernetics, juxtaposed with a degree of breakdown or radical change in the social order.

It is rooted in the New Wave science fiction movement of the 1960-1970s. Many neo-futurism artworks and cityscapes have been influenced by cyberpunk.

In her works, the artist masterly united people and machines, which resulted in the creation of a series of works showing cyborgs with a clear manifestation of character traits and social status.

"I have had this topic in my mind for a long time. I've always had love of fiction, especially cyberpunk," said Shikhlinskaya.

This unique genre of science fiction clearly reflects the decline of human culture against the background of technological progress in the computer age. Scientific and technical progress is gaining momentum every year. There are many exciting new technologies that will continue to transform the world.

"I started this series long before the trailer for the role-playing game about the dark world of the future Cyberpunk 2077 came out. I am very glad that today this topic is gaining increasing popularity and relevance, because this is the future. The amazing technogenic world inhabited by people, cyborg, robots and various mechanisms - this is the bright neon world of the future, where human and mechanics, flesh and technology organically coexist," said the artist.

The cyborgs by Shikhlinskaya convey the feeling of a widespread invasion of technology into ordinary life. A kind of romanticization of the urban environment by the artist shows her attitude to the modern urban culture, making her work familiar and realistic despite the fantastic entourage.

Emin Qahramanov Art Gallery, where the exhibition is held, was founded by Azerbaijani avant-garde artist Emin Qahramanov, who represents Azerbaijan's contemporary art.

The gallery was created for collectors and is also a platform for developing the potential of young and talented painters. The gallery seeks to popularize Azerbaijani art along with the development and promotion of the domestic art market.

